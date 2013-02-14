Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Friends Life Group plc's (FLG) ratings,
including all its existing group ratings, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch will resolve the RWN based on analysis of FLG's 2012 results to clarify
expectations for the group's profitability. The results are scheduled to be
announced on 26 March 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be downgraded if FLG is unable to demonstrate that underlying
profitability improvements are on track towards an annual operating return on
assets in excess of 0.40% as calculated by Fitch or if FLG fails to materially
reduce the overall payback period for new business.
The rating actions are as follows:
Friends Life Group plc: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; maintained
on RWN
Friends Life FPG Limited : Long-Term IDR 'A-'; maintained on RWN
Friends Life Limited: Long-Term IDR 'A', IFS 'A+'; maintained on RWN
Friends Life Company Limited: IFS 'A+'; maintained on RWN
Friends Life Assurance Society Limited: IFS 'A+'; maintained on RWN
FLG's subordinated debt, guaranteed by Friends Life Limited:
XS0181161380: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN
XS0222395468: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN
XS0430178961: 'A-'; maintained on RWN
XS0620022128: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN
XS0851688860: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN