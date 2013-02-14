Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Friends Life Group plc's (FLG) ratings, including all its existing group ratings, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

Fitch will resolve the RWN based on analysis of FLG's 2012 results to clarify expectations for the group's profitability. The results are scheduled to be announced on 26 March 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings may be downgraded if FLG is unable to demonstrate that underlying profitability improvements are on track towards an annual operating return on assets in excess of 0.40% as calculated by Fitch or if FLG fails to materially reduce the overall payback period for new business.

The rating actions are as follows:

Friends Life Group plc: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; maintained on RWN

Friends Life FPG Limited : Long-Term IDR 'A-'; maintained on RWN

Friends Life Limited: Long-Term IDR 'A', IFS 'A+'; maintained on RWN

Friends Life Company Limited: IFS 'A+'; maintained on RWN

Friends Life Assurance Society Limited: IFS 'A+'; maintained on RWN

FLG's subordinated debt, guaranteed by Friends Life Limited:

XS0181161380: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN

XS0222395468: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN

XS0430178961: 'A-'; maintained on RWN

XS0620022128: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN

XS0851688860: 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN