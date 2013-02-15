(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Credit market participants at Fitch Ratings' Credit Outlook Viking Tour last week signalled that they do not view high wholesale funding reliance at Nordic banks as a significant risk. We asked around 240 credit market participants through delegate voting polls at seminars in Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen and Helsinki to express their views on the high wholesale funding usage by Nordic banks. Around two-thirds said that this presented a moderate risk. Roughly a quarter said there was virtually no risk.

We also believe the reliance on wholesale funding by large Nordic banks is not a major threat to their credit quality. Their ratings are high, between 'A' and 'AA-', and are driven by their strong standalone strength. Although the banks face different operating challenges, economic fundamentals, such as moderate government debt, remain solid and help underpin the 'AAA' sovereign ratings in the region. Nevertheless, the banks' use of wholesale funding remains a key sensitivity for their ratings. They fund roughly half their assets with customer deposits and half through the domestic and international interbank and debt capital markets.

These banks benefit from the recycling of retail savings driven by tax incentives and a culture of financial investment in domestic pension funds and insurance companies. The relatively low level of government bonds in the region means that bank paper is one of only a few investment options for domestic institutional investors and financial institutions, who need local-currency assets to match their liabilities.

But a material proportion of wholesale funding is issued to international investors, who are generally more confidence sensitive in times of market stress. The high liquidity buffers held by the Nordic banks help maintain investor confidence and mitigate liquidity risks. Efforts to lengthen debt maturity profiles and better match assets and liabilities are also compensating factors. The Swedish regulator has also introduced additional liquidity requirements for the four large Swedish banks since January to reduce the risks from foreign-currency liquidity mismatches.

We consider deep and efficient covered-bond markets in Sweden and Denmark to further reduce funding risk. Danish mortgage bonds in particular have a very long history with no defaults. The major Nordic banks also have a good track record of access to domestic and international funding markets, and the banks' funding costs have generally been competitive compared with European peers.

