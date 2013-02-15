Fitch Rates DBSH's USD750m Floating-Rate Notes 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd's (DBSH, AA-/Stable) USD750 million floating-rate notes due June 2020 a rating of 'AA-'. The notes will be issued under DBSH's USD30 billion global medium-term note programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as DBSH's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as they constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obl