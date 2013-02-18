(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 18 - European fixed-income investors were swept up on a wave of New Year enthusiasm in
Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly investor survey.
Respondents turned much more positive on the prospect for eurozone sovereigns as
well as for banks. Sentiment was more muted on non-financial corporates.
Investors voted the high-yield sector their most favoured investment choice,
while simultaneously signalling significant concerns about fundamental credit
conditions.
Survey participants are not expecting a rapid rise in the inflation rate. This
stance is reflected in respondents' views on the direction and pace of evolution
of bond yields. Yields are at historical lows and for the first time in history,
the safest core country government bonds have had prolonged negative real yields
along the curve to 10 years. This reflects low inflation anticipation, monetary
easing (US, UK and Japan) and the overall risk-off environment during most of
the last three years, fuelling flight to quality.
Only a small minority of 8% expect a shock correction driven by flow reversal,
credit deterioration and significant repricing of interest rates. The majority
57% believe the change will be gradual, as interest rates normalise
incrementally. The remaining 35% said yields will remain stable or even
decrease.
The Q113 survey was conducted between 4 and 31 January and represents the views
of managers of an estimated USD7.6trn of fixed-income assets. The full report,
entitled "European Senior Fixed- Income Investor Survey Q113", covers all major
sectors. Please also see "Credit Fund Strategies for 2013", which explores the
cost of yield normalisation for credit portfolios. Both are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey Q113
here