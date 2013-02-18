(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 18 - A possible trend toward limiting losses
for retail customers who acquired preference shares and subordinated debt
subject to bail-in under bank restructuring procedures in Spain could lead to
redress costs, Fitch Ratings says. This highlights the value of client franchise
and the increasing importance of conduct risks for banks.
Any actions to make banks with capital shortfalls under official stress tests
(Group 1 and Group 2 banks) redress the mis-selling of these products would be
likely to increase recapitalisation costs for the Spanish state. Acquirers of
troubled banks may decide to compensate preference shares and subordinated debt
investors for any losses suffered as part of bail-in proceedings in an effort to
win their loyalty. We would assess any expected compensation of retail
preference shares and convertible bonds in our analysis of the affected banks'
credit profile.
We estimate that such compensation for recapitalised banks should be only around
20% of the value of instruments subject to burden-sharing. We believe EUR15bn in
preference shares and subordinated debt is potentially subject to
burden-sharing. Redress risk is higher for instruments issued more than five
years ago, as procedures for sales and documentation have since tightened.
Potential claims will most likely arise from investors in subordinated debt and
preference shares of the Group 1 and Group 2 institutions and their
subsidiaries. These securities are subject to losses as part of the
recapitalisation process agreed between Spain and the rest of the Eurogroup. For
example, last week Spain's restructuring fund, FROB, announced that investors in
preference shares and subordinated debt in the nationalised Banco de Valencia
will suffer losses of 85%-90%.
A significant proportion of Spanish bank preference shares were sold to branch
customers. Following agreement of arbitration processes at some banks, retail
clients will be able to request compensation in proceedings to be led by the
Bank of Spain and the Spanish stock-market supervisory agency.
Other Spanish banks not subject to recapitalisation by international authorities
via the FROB also took measures in 2012 to preserve their retail client base.
They offered voluntary exchanges of preference shares and subordinated debt into
other instruments such as shares or mandatory convertible bonds. These
transactions were generally conducted without the retail investor taking a
significant hit, if any at all, and allowed the conversion of hybrid instruments
into more liquid instruments.
Another example of a bank taking steps to protect its retail customer franchise
is Banco Popular Espanol, a Group 3 bank, which addressed the capital shortfall
under the official stress test privately. The bank changed its definition of
distributable profit in its preference shares documentation to include
distributable reserves, making it less likely that coupons on preference shares
will be deferred by an accounting loss in one year.
Group 1 banks are the weakest, and are controlled by the FROB. Group 2 banks had
capital shortfalls under the official stress test that needed to be met by
international authorities via the FROB. Group 3 banks are or have been able to
recapitalise themselves privately.