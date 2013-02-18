(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International's (HFI,
'A-'/Stable/'F1') Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) to 'A'/Stable from 'A+'/Stable.
RATING RATIONALE
The downgrade follows the implementation of the agency's updated criteria in
'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered
Bonds', dated 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. Following Fitch's
communication of its updated breakeven overcollateralization (OC) levels, HFI
has not proposed any changes to the programme that would address the drivers of
the downgrade.
HFI's covered bond programme is in a run-down-mode and according to its criteria
the agency only gives credit in its analysis to a public OC statement by the
issuer. As HFI has no such public statement in place, Fitch only takes into
account the legal minimum of 2%. This level of OC allows for high recoveries in
the agency's 'A' scenarios, hence the LdGP can be rated one notch above HFI's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'.
RATING SENSITIVITY
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to
'BBB+' or lower. The Stable Outlook on HFI's IDR drives the Stable Outlook on
the covered bonds.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) results from a moderate risk assessment
for the liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative
management and privileged derivatives components. The asset segregation and
systemic alternative management components have been assessed as very low risk.
Although the D-Cap of 4 would allow the covered bonds to be rated up to 'AAA',
the OC Fitch takes into account in its analysis does not support a covered bonds
rating above 'A'.
The increased breakeven OC level is due to the portfolio's increased losses
under Fitch's updated criteria. The loss rate in a 'A+' scenario for the total
collateral pool increased to 12.2% compared to 5.2% in the previous analysis.
The two key reasons for the increased losses are i) the increased correlation
assumptions between central and regional/local governments in each country and
between central governments within the eurozone and ii) significantly decreased
recovery assumptions for subnational entities should they default due to a
preceding sovereign default. HFI's collateral pool is particularly adversely
affected by these assumption changes with 16% of the total exposure comprising
claims against public entities located in countries rated in the 'A' rating
category and below. In a 'A' scenario the agency calculated losses of 10.7%. The
credit risk and the large open FX positions on the asset side, mainly in USD,
are the main risk factors within the programme.
As of December 2012 the LdGP amounted to EUR11.5bn and were secured by a cover
pool of public-sector assets amounting to EUR12.2bn. The cover pool comprised
598 assets, which Fitch assigned to 193 ultimate debtors in its analysis.
A considerable portion of the cover pool relates to US Federal Family Education
Loan Program (FFELP) Student Loan ABS ultimately guaranteed by the US sovereign.
In total, exposure to the US sovereign represents 27% of the outstanding
portfolio. Since the US sovereign's rating of 'AAA'/Outlook Negative, exceeds
the rating of the LdGPs of 'A', this significant concentration with one single
borrower currently does not pose a risk for the rating of the LdGP.
Apart from the US sovereign, the largest debtor groups are British (19%) and
Canadian (9%) subnational entities.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.