(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings says that the re-emergence of risk on
sentiment in Q412 boosted investor flows into European credit markets enabling
companies to issue bonds at record low rates through most of the credit
spectrum. Non-financial corporates issued a record EUR367bn of new bonds in
2012, modestly beating the previous high reached in 2009.
Net rating migrations remained in negative territory overall but the volume of
downgraded bonds fell for the second consecutive quarter to the lowest since
Q211. Overall, downgrades affected 16.8% by volume of outstanding bonds last
year, down from 26.4% in 2011. Upgrades also declined to 2.3% in 2012 from 3.7%
a year earlier.
Much of the new issuance from non-financials was aimed at pre-funding for
borrowings needs in 2013 and beyond as volume exceeded 2012 maturities by
three-times. In H212, issuance from peripheral issuers grew at almost twice the
rate of H1. Financials refinanced most of 2012 aggregate bond maturities despite
declining senior unsecured issuance by ramping up the issuance of covered bonds.
Fitch's EMEA corporate bond index recorded a further fall in the share of
outstanding financial bonds to 72% by volume at the end of 2012 - a 9pp decline
since 2007 - as banks continued deleveraging. The share of bank bonds in the
high yield segment almost tripled to 40% in 2012 from15% in 2007, reflecting the
series of downgrades that have hit the sector since the financial crisis. At the
end of 2012, bonds from eurozone banks comprised 66% of the outstanding
high-yield bank bond segment, with over 40% issued by institutions in Italy,
Spain and Portugal.
Downgrade volume in Q4 was dominated by bonds from issuers based in the
eurozone, almost two-thirds of which emanated from financial sector issuers -
mainly banks from Italy and France. Spanish bank bonds accounted for 10% of
eurozone financial sector downgrade volume. Non-financial downgrade volume was
led by the metals and mining sector, with fallen angel ArcelorMittal S.A.
('BB+'/Stable) behind most of the move. Utilities sector bonds topped
non-financial corporate downgrades in 2012.
Fitch expects ongoing central bank monetary easing and record low borrowing
costs to continue to support credit markets in 2013. As the problem of yield
scarcity persists, investors may target bonds further down the credit spectrum,
ensuring no sudden cessation of flows. Uncertainties about the eurozone outlook
and the lack of a sustainable growth plan are factors that will no doubt provide
investors with many opportunities to re-enter the market if risk-adjusted
pricing seems overly distorted.
Fitch's quarterly EMEA corporate bond market report provides detailed analysis
and data on rating and issuance trends. The full report, entitled "EMEA
Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends
here