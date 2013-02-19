(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings says that the re-emergence of risk on sentiment in Q412 boosted investor flows into European credit markets enabling companies to issue bonds at record low rates through most of the credit spectrum. Non-financial corporates issued a record EUR367bn of new bonds in 2012, modestly beating the previous high reached in 2009.

Net rating migrations remained in negative territory overall but the volume of downgraded bonds fell for the second consecutive quarter to the lowest since Q211. Overall, downgrades affected 16.8% by volume of outstanding bonds last year, down from 26.4% in 2011. Upgrades also declined to 2.3% in 2012 from 3.7% a year earlier.

Much of the new issuance from non-financials was aimed at pre-funding for borrowings needs in 2013 and beyond as volume exceeded 2012 maturities by three-times. In H212, issuance from peripheral issuers grew at almost twice the rate of H1. Financials refinanced most of 2012 aggregate bond maturities despite declining senior unsecured issuance by ramping up the issuance of covered bonds.

Fitch's EMEA corporate bond index recorded a further fall in the share of outstanding financial bonds to 72% by volume at the end of 2012 - a 9pp decline since 2007 - as banks continued deleveraging. The share of bank bonds in the high yield segment almost tripled to 40% in 2012 from15% in 2007, reflecting the series of downgrades that have hit the sector since the financial crisis. At the end of 2012, bonds from eurozone banks comprised 66% of the outstanding high-yield bank bond segment, with over 40% issued by institutions in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Downgrade volume in Q4 was dominated by bonds from issuers based in the eurozone, almost two-thirds of which emanated from financial sector issuers - mainly banks from Italy and France. Spanish bank bonds accounted for 10% of eurozone financial sector downgrade volume. Non-financial downgrade volume was led by the metals and mining sector, with fallen angel ArcelorMittal S.A. ('BB+'/Stable) behind most of the move. Utilities sector bonds topped non-financial corporate downgrades in 2012.

Fitch expects ongoing central bank monetary easing and record low borrowing costs to continue to support credit markets in 2013. As the problem of yield scarcity persists, investors may target bonds further down the credit spectrum, ensuring no sudden cessation of flows. Uncertainties about the eurozone outlook and the lack of a sustainable growth plan are factors that will no doubt provide investors with many opportunities to re-enter the market if risk-adjusted pricing seems overly distorted.

