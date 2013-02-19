(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 19 - Indonesia's 2012 balance of payments data underline
the pressure applied to the sovereign's external finances, although this remains
consistent with a 'BBB-' rating, Fitch Ratings says. Indeed, we believe the
sovereign external balance sheet will strengthen despite the emergence of a
current account deficit (CAD) in 2012.
Last week Bank Indonesia (BI) announced a balance of payments surplus of
USD0.2bn for 2012, significantly lower than the USD11.9bn surplus recorded in
2011. The country posted its first annual CAD since 1997 - around 2.7% of GDP -
but this was offset by the capital and financial account surplus.
The external finances are a long-standing weakness in the Indonesian sovereign
credit profile, and exposure to a potential external liquidity shock remains
high. As such, it is an important area to monitor. The emergence of a CAD, while
not unexpected for an economy at Indonesia's stage of economic development,
highlights greater reliance on external sources of financing.
Robust domestic demand growth has been a driver of Indonesia's CAD, in turn
partly reflecting loose monetary and credit conditions. Policy management is
among our key rating drivers for Indonesia. We believe BI puts a relatively high
weight on fostering growth among its policy priorities. Nonetheless, we expect
BI will ultimately pursue policies aimed at averting overheating and ensuring
economic and financial stability. One risk to this view is whether BI's
willingness to tolerate currency volatility decreases. Currency flexibility is a
key tool for BI in its efforts to avoid a potential build-up of macroeconomic
imbalances.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows have been unable to completely offset
the CAD, resulting in a basic balance deficit (current account balance plus net
FDI). This has heightened Indonesia's exposure to short term debt capital flows.
In light of Indonesia's limited capacity to absorb capital flow volatility,
worries about the CAD have put pressure on the rupiah. BI intervention to
support the currency contributed to a 3.5% decline in FX reserves to USD108.8bn
in January from USD112.8bn in December 2012. This is the lowest reading in six
months, but is equivalent to more than six months of imports. Fitch affirmed
Indonesia's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook in November and
believes the current figures are consistent with this view. Additionally, based
on Fitch's projections, Indonesia still has the potential to become a net
sovereign external creditor in the coming years.
Presidential elections, to be held in 2014, are expected to limit prospects for
economic, fiscal and institutional reform, suggesting responsibility for any
required economic adjustment will lie with BI. Such reform could address
existing weaknesses in the sovereign credit profile and may ease pressure on the
external finances.