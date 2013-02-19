Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by Volkswagen Auto Loan Enhanced Trust (VALET) 2013-1:

--Class A-1 asset-backed notes 'F1+sf';

--Class A-2 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-3 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-4 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG COLLATERAL QUALITY: The weighted average (WA) FICO of 763 is consistent with recently issued VALET transactions and, combined with the strong internal credit tier distribution, indicates a strong borrower. However, the pool contains an higher concentration of extended term loans, which have experienced greater losses historically.

SUFFICIENT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT (CE): 2013-1 incorporates a sequential-pay structure. Initial CE is 3.10% of the initial adjusted pool balance, growing to 3.50% of the initial securitization value. Annual excess spread is expected to be 1.81%. CE is sufficient to cover Fitch's 'AAAsf' stressed loss expectation.

STRONG PORTFOLIO/SECURITIZATION PERFORMANCE: Losses and delinquency levels on VCI's portfolio and prior securitizations have improved dramatically from peak levels in 2007 and 2008 and stabilized at lower levels.

UNSTABLE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: A slower recovery and potential for volatility could affect delinquencies and losses. Fitch's analysis accounts for this risk by including poorer performing vintages from the recent recession in the base case loss analysis.

LEGAL STRUCTURE INTEGRITY: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of VCI would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

STABLE ORIGINATION/UNDERWRITING/SERVICING: Fitch believes VCI to be a capable originator, underwriter, and servicer. These capabilities are further evidenced by historical portfolio delinquency and loss experience and securitization performance.

The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports, surveillance, and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.