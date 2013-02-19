Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following
ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by Volkswagen Auto Loan Enhanced
Trust (VALET) 2013-1:
--Class A-1 asset-backed notes 'F1+sf';
--Class A-2 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-3 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-4 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG COLLATERAL QUALITY: The weighted average (WA) FICO of 763 is consistent
with recently issued VALET transactions and, combined with the strong internal
credit tier distribution, indicates a strong borrower. However, the pool
contains an higher concentration of extended term loans, which have experienced
greater losses historically.
SUFFICIENT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT (CE): 2013-1 incorporates a sequential-pay
structure. Initial CE is 3.10% of the initial adjusted pool balance, growing to
3.50% of the initial securitization value. Annual excess spread is expected to
be 1.81%. CE is sufficient to cover Fitch's 'AAAsf' stressed loss expectation.
STRONG PORTFOLIO/SECURITIZATION PERFORMANCE: Losses and delinquency levels on
VCI's portfolio and prior securitizations have improved dramatically from peak
levels in 2007 and 2008 and stabilized at lower levels.
UNSTABLE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: A slower recovery and potential for volatility could
affect delinquencies and losses. Fitch's analysis accounts for this risk by
including poorer performing vintages from the recent recession in the base case
loss analysis.
LEGAL STRUCTURE INTEGRITY: The legal structure of the transaction should provide
that a bankruptcy of VCI would not impair the timeliness of payments on the
securities.
STABLE ORIGINATION/UNDERWRITING/SERVICING: Fitch believes VCI to be a capable
originator, underwriter, and servicer. These capabilities are further evidenced
by historical portfolio delinquency and loss experience and securitization
performance.
