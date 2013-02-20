(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings says that the future change in Groupe BPCE's (GBPCE;
'A+'/Negative/'a-') internal ownership structure has no impact on the ratings of both GBPCE and
Natixis ('A+'/Negative). Moreover, GBPCE's Q412 results, which show a contained fall in
operating profit year-on-year and the continued progress in enhancing the bank's capital and
funding profile, are ratings neutral.
GBPCE announced on 17 February 2013 that it will simplify its internal ownership
structure, by eliminating the cross shareholding in place. Currently, Natixis
owns 20% of GBPCE's two main retail banking networks - Banques Populaires (BPs)
and Caisses d'Epargne et de Prevoyance (CEPs). BPs and CEPs will buy back the
20% share, which will then be cancelled. The agency understands the transaction
will have a minimal negative impact on GBPCE's consolidated capital ratios (a
15bp decrease in the Basel 3 core equity Tier 1 ratio at end-2012, as estimated
by the bank, due to the exceptional dividend paid by Natixis) and is neutral for
consolidated operating results.
GBPCE's operating profit contracted by 12% in Q412 yoy, largely due to declining
revenue and rising loan impairment charges in the retail banking segment, the
group's main earnings contributor by far. Fitch derives operating profit, its
measure of underlying earnings, after excluding certain items such as
revaluation of own debt (a loss of EUR150m in Q412 as spreads reduced further).
Operating profit from the retail banking business was down 18% yoy. The
difficult economic environment in France, where GBPCE concentrates 97% of its
retail banking business, continued to weigh on results, with a general fall in
new lending, a rise in loan impairment charges and sluggish customer fee
generation. Loan impairment charges rose both yoy and quarter-on-quarter, but
remained low (31bp of customer loans in Q412 on an annualised basis) and Fitch
does not expect any material rise in the coming quarters.
Operating profit from GBPCE's Investment Solutions and Specialised Financial
Services remained resilient. Fitch expects a higher contribution from both
businesses to the group's earnings mix, as the bank could continue considering
opportunistic external growth in asset management and some specialised financing
businesses still have some room to grow organically.
Operating profit from corporate and investment banking (CIB) decreased by 9% due
to higher loan impairment charges, but is a modest contributor to the group's
earnings. Revenue from financing activities was resilient in Q412 yoy, while
capital markets, where GBPCE (through Natixis) maintains some modest and
selective European positions, generated higher revenue yoy (+19%).
Fitch considers GBPCE's capital ratios to be acceptable as compared to its risk
profile. The bank's Basel 2.5 core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio rose to 10.7%
at end-2012 and its Basel 3 core equity Tier 1 ratio (as calculated by GBPCE
i.e. excluding deferred tax assets deduction) rose to 9%. This is a result of
retaining healthy earnings and deleveraging. Fitch considers GBPCE's cooperative
ownership structure as positive for capital retention, as highlighted by the low
dividend pay-out ratio since the creation of the group.
GBPCE's funding profile significantly improved throughout 2012. The bank's one
year short-term wholesale funding (EUR103bn at end-2012) was covered 1.4 times
by the liquidity buffer. Nonetheless, Fitch views the quality of this liquidity
buffer as weaker than for certain other large French banks. Deposits with
central banks represented 32% of the liquidity buffer at end-2012, or 45% of
one-year short-term funding.