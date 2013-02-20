(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW,
'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'/Stable following a periodic review of the
programme and the publication of the agency's new criteria (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset
Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated on 30 January 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING RATIONALE
The rating is based on LBBW's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 28.1%.
SENSITIVITY / RATING DRIVERS
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of
7.5%.
In its analysis, the agency takes into account the lowest reported OC of the
past year (since December 2011) which is currently 28.1%, reflecting LBBW's
Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA'
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the
asset segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool-specific
alternative management components. The systemic alternative management and
privileged derivatives components have been assessed as very low risk. There are
no derivatives registered in the cover pool.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 7.5% for the covered bond rating is lower
than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 9.0%, which related to a covered bonds
rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered
bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain
the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD
basis plus recovery uplift. In addition, the maturity mismatches between the
cover assets and the Pfandbriefe decreased compared to last year's analysis. The
agency has calculated that according to its cash flow analysis around 14% of the
cover pool has to be sold to repay the covered bonds on time, compared to 21%
for last year's analysis.
Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its updated criteria for the analysis of
public-sector pools. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit
loss of 4.2%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are
13.6% and 69.1%, respectively. LBBW's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit
linked to Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') as around 42% of the cover assets are
either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal
states.
As of 31 December 2012, LBBW's EUR30.36bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe
were secured by a cover pool of EUR43.48bn, resulting in nominal OC of 43.2%.
Almost all assets (97.8%) and Pfandbriefe (96.2%) are euro-denominated. However,
there are currency mismatches arising from the remaining CHF, USD, JPY and GBP
positions on the asset and liability side. The programme has a notable open
interest rate position, as around 31.8% of the assets are floating rate compared
to only 10.9% of the Pfandbriefe.
Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash
flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not
mitigated by privileged derivatives.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.