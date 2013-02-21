(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has downgraded ETI Finance Limited's (ETI) National Long-Term
rating to 'CC(lka)' from 'BB-(lka)'.
Rating Action Rationale
The downgrade follows the restructuring of ETI's operations and the subsequent
restatement of its financial accounts for the year ended March 2012 which showed
capital adequacy ratios (CAR) and liquid assets below their respective minimum
regulatory thresholds.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
The regulator is currently overseeing the restructuring of ETI's operations,
which includes the possible sale of group investments and other non-earning
assets to improve regulatory liquidity, CAR, and profitability. Pursuant to the
regulatory direction and as part of the restructuring process, ETI's majority
shareholders have transferred the ownership of Swarnamahal Financial Services
PLC, to ETI. The regulator expects ETI to comply with all regulatory directions
by mid-2014.
ETI expects to bring in external shareholder funds in the near term in order to
improve its financial position. However, Fitch notes that if this does not
transpire, and in the absence of further shareholder injections, ETI will have
to rely on the expedient disposal of its investments in group companies and
other non-earning assets to improve the company's credit profile. ETI's
inability to improve its financial position in the near-term may result in a
further downgrade.