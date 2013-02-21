(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria's
(FROB) Long-term local currency ratings at 'BBB'. The rating action affects a total
of EUR10.945m of bonds outstanding.
The affirmation reflects the affirmation of the Kingdom of Spain's ratings at
'BBB'/Negative on 8 February 2013 as the bond issues are irrevocably guaranteed
by the sovereign.
Fitch believes that the Spanish sovereign guarantee will ensure a timely
repayment to bondholders, if required. Furthermore, if FROB realises that it
will not be able to meet payments under the guaranteed bonds, it is obliged to
notify the Director General of the Treasury and Financial Policy at least 15
days prior to the payment date.
FROB was established under Royal Decree Law 9/2009 of 26 June 2010 with the
intention to restructure the Spanish banking sector. In addition, FROB will be
managing the funds from the European Stability Mechanism aimed at capitalising
Spanish banks. It is an entity under public law and has legal personality and a
full public and private capacity to act as laid down by law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bonds are guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. Any changes in the ratings of
the guarantor will automatically be reflected in rating of the bonds.