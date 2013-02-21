(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Malaysia-based AmBank (M) Berhad's
(AmBank) and AmInvestment Bank Berhad's (AmInvestment) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
AmBank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
AmBank's Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR. The ratings reflect the banking group's
reasonable franchise, steady earnings generation and asset quality. They also incorporate
Fitch's expectations that funding and capital will continue to gradually improve and its loan
portfolio will be further diversified over the medium-term.