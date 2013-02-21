(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion
del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, FTA's (FADE) ratings ('BBB'/Negative) will
not be affected by the upcoming Series 3 tap issuance of EUR87m.
Fitch has been informed by FADE's management company (Titulizacion de Activos
SGFT, SA, TdA) of the Series 3 tap issuance, which also benefits from the full
government guarantee.
All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum
of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') so that any change in the
sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the
terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the issuance has no rating impact on
the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 13 and 14 FADE bonds.
FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit
rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation
platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current
programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme
documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity
dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme
documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish
government.
FADE has a total EUR16.98bn of bonds outstanding to date. This will increase to
EUR17.07bn after the Series 3 tap issuance, which is expected to take place on
26 February 2013.