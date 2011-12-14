(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Renewed economic weakening is likely to stall the
significant recovery that European capital goods firms have
experienced since the 2009 financial crisis, says Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services in a new report: "A Weaker Economic
Outlook Puts The Brakes On Recovery For Europe's Capital Goods
Firms".
"Given that demand in this industry is closely correlated to
economic swings, slower growth and the prospect of a renewed
recession in Europe could cut sales volumes and profitability,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Stegert. "We
anticipate that companies in early-cycle segments--that is,
whose markets recovered quickest in tow with the economic
recovery--could start to see declines in demand in the early
part of 2012. Meanwhile, companies serving late-cycle
industries, such as power generation and commercial
construction, should be able to work off existing orders before
feeling the impact of any downturn."
Nevertheless, the effects of a downturn may be only
moderate, the report says. The strong balance sheets and
liquidity positions of many companies in the sector should help
them withstand more adverse market conditions. Many have also
implemented extensive cost-cutting initiatives that should also
shield their credit profiles in weaker conditions. In
particular, we anticipate that companies with a strong presence
in emerging markets are in the best competitive position to ride
out a recession. Yet, in these markets, too, we note that
competitive pressures are intensifying, not least from domestic
emerging market players, but also because economic growth is
moderating in these markets.
Although we have taken no negative rating actions over the
past few months, we think the downside risk to ratings is
increasing given the weakening economic outlook.
"Still, we anticipate that the ratings on investment-grade
companies (rated 'BBB-' or above) will likely remain stable,
while companies rated below this threshold could see some rating
downside over the coming months under our current base-line
scenario," said Ms. Stegert. "We expect that companies with
strong emerging market operations and with strong balance sheets
and cash balances should be able to preserve their credit
profiles. Nonetheless, highly leveraged issuers may be less able
to protect their credit quality in an economic slowdown,
especially those that need to comply with tightening financial
covenants or those with weakened liquidity positions."