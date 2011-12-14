(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Renewed economic weakening is likely to stall the significant recovery that European capital goods firms have experienced since the 2009 financial crisis, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a new report: "A Weaker Economic Outlook Puts The Brakes On Recovery For Europe's Capital Goods Firms".

"Given that demand in this industry is closely correlated to economic swings, slower growth and the prospect of a renewed recession in Europe could cut sales volumes and profitability," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Stegert. "We anticipate that companies in early-cycle segments--that is, whose markets recovered quickest in tow with the economic recovery--could start to see declines in demand in the early part of 2012. Meanwhile, companies serving late-cycle industries, such as power generation and commercial construction, should be able to work off existing orders before feeling the impact of any downturn."

Nevertheless, the effects of a downturn may be only moderate, the report says. The strong balance sheets and liquidity positions of many companies in the sector should help them withstand more adverse market conditions. Many have also implemented extensive cost-cutting initiatives that should also shield their credit profiles in weaker conditions. In particular, we anticipate that companies with a strong presence in emerging markets are in the best competitive position to ride out a recession. Yet, in these markets, too, we note that competitive pressures are intensifying, not least from domestic emerging market players, but also because economic growth is moderating in these markets.

Although we have taken no negative rating actions over the past few months, we think the downside risk to ratings is increasing given the weakening economic outlook.

"Still, we anticipate that the ratings on investment-grade companies (rated 'BBB-' or above) will likely remain stable, while companies rated below this threshold could see some rating downside over the coming months under our current base-line scenario," said Ms. Stegert. "We expect that companies with strong emerging market operations and with strong balance sheets and cash balances should be able to preserve their credit profiles. Nonetheless, highly leveraged issuers may be less able to protect their credit quality in an economic slowdown, especially those that need to comply with tightening financial covenants or those with weakened liquidity positions."