(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V's proposed
foreign-currency senior unsecured notes an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.
The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by India's Bharti
Airtel Limited (Bharti, BBB-/Negative) and are therefore rated at the same level
as Bharti's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating of the
proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to
information already received. Bharti will use the proceeds from the proposed
notes to refinance part of its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
Fitch estimates that Bharti's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage will improve to 2.6x-2.7x at end-March 2013 (FY12: 3.0x). This is
mainly due to a cash injection of USD583m from the sale of a stake in its tower
arm Bharti Infratel and downward revision of its FY13 capex to USD2.5bn-USD2.6bn
from USD2.8bn-USD3bn. The improvement is despite a likely decline in its FY13
EBITDA margin to 31% (FY12: 33%) as the company competes aggressively in its
Indian operations to regain revenue market share.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect ongoing regulatory uncertainty in its
Indian operations relating to a one-time charge for excess spectrum (over
6.2MHz) and spectrum refarming. However, the charges are now likely to be phased
over the life of the licence, rather than paid up-front, which will aid Bharti's
deleveraging efforts.
Leading operators such as Bharti will benefit from a return to pricing power in
the Indian telecom industry. The company's efforts to remove discounts to
improve its voice tariffs and simultaneously increase its data tariffs are
likely to at least prevent profitability at its Indian operations falling
further. Price competition has significantly eased after the cancellation of 122
2G licences by India's Supreme Court in February 2012 led three smaller
operators to exit the market. Moreover, another rejection of a curative appeal
by the Supreme Court in February 2013 may force remaining smaller operators to
exit or scale back their operations.
At end-December 2012, Bharti had total debt of USD13.6bn and cash and
equivalents of USD1.9bn. Of its total debt, only 19% is secured and 63% is
denominated in USD. Also, about 91% of total debt is floating-rate, leaving the
company exposed to interest rate increases; a 100bps increase in the interest
rate on its USD borrowings will increase interest costs by about USD85m-USD90m.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to
negative rating actions include
- A higher-than-expected regulatory charge or M&A activity resulting in
FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- A downgrade of India's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling would also lead to a downgrade
of Bharti's ratings, as the latter are capped by the Country Ceiling
Positive: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to
rating Outlook being revised to Stable include
- A lower-than-expected regulatory charge resulting in Bharti's FFO-adjusted net
leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis.