(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings said in a new report that the 2012
outlook for Indonesian telecommunications sector is stable even
though competition is likely to erode margins. The agency
expects the top five operators - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
(Telkom, 'BB+'/Positive), PT Telekomunikasi Selular
(Telkomsel, 'BBB-'/Stable) PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat,
'BBB-'/Stable) PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL, 'BB+'/Positive)
and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (BTEL, 'B'/Negative) - to
continue to control 90% of the market.
"Subscriber growth and infrastructure leases are likely to
support revenue growth. Fitch expects many telcos to attempt to
diversify into more value-added services to compensate for
declining revenue in voice and SMS," says Any Sirapurna,
Associate Director in Fitch's TMT team.
The price war in the principal revenue generators - voice
and SMS - is likely to have bottomed out in 2011, although
competition in data services is now intensifying. Fitch expects
smartphone and tablet penetration will be lower than telcos'
expectations until product prices drop to more affordable
levels. As a result, low penetration rates in mobile data
services are likely to defer any long-term evolution (LTE)
investment well beyond 2012.
Operating EBITDAR margins for 2012 are likely to erode by
low-single-digit percentage points, but should nonetheless
remain higher than most other Asia-Pacific telcos. Credit
metrics are likely to improve in 2012, as growth in cash flow
from operations is likely to outpace growth in capex and
dividends. The ratings of some Indonesian telcos are constrained
by the sovereign rating or Country Ceiling, so positive
developments may not lead to rating upgrades for all companies.
Conversely, upgrades in the Country Ceiling and sovereign rating
are likely to lead to upgrades in Telkom's and Telkomsel's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) and Local-Currency IDRs and a
revision of the Outlook on Indosat's LTFC IDR to Positive from
Stable.
The agency also expects Telkom's discussions to acquire
Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SingTel,
'A+'/Stable) 35% share in Telkomsel to conclude in 2012. Despite
long-running discussions, Fitch does not expect Telkom Flexi to
merge with BTEL, but a merger is possible between Telkom Flexi
and another CDMA operator.
The report, '2012 Outlook: Indonesian Telecommunications -
Demand Growth Offsets Margin Decline', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indonesian
Telecommunications
here