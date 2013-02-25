(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of five small Hong Kong banks - Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB), China CITIC Bank International Limited (CNCBI), Dah Sing Bank (DSB), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB), and Wing Hang Bank Limited (WHB). The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR) are 'A-' and 'a-' for SCB and WHB, 'BBB+' and 'bbb+' for CHB and DSB, and 'BBB' and 'bbb' for CNCBI. The agency has also affirmed WHB's Macau-based subsidiary Banco Weng Hang (BWH) with its IDR at 'A-'. The Outlook on each bank's IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The IDRs - all of which are driven by the banks' respective VRs - reflect these five banks' consistently resilient credit profile, with adequate capital and liquidity to mitigate risks associated with their China expansion and to withstand an economic downturn. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the banks will continue to manage growth cautiously and maintain their prudent risk appetite and credit controls.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs

The banks' VRs and, in turn, their IDRs capture their prudent credit culture, without materially relaxing their underwriting criteria to defend market shares. The banks, like most of their Hong Kong peers, are focusing on expanding abroad to support their declining domestic market positions and profitability. However, loan growth remains below the sector's average despite strong demand from China-related borrowers and for trade-related lending (H112: 2% non-annualised versus 5% for the sector). This led to a fall in their combined lending share to 7.2% at end-H112 (2009: 8.7%). However, the banks' impaired loan ratio of 0.4% at end-H112 remains lower than the sector's average of 1%.

Fitch expects that cross-border risks for the banks will continue to increase and even exceed risks associated with the domestic property market. Their average share of loans for use outside of Hong Kong increased to 38% of total loans at end-H112 from 31% at end-2009 (sector: 35% at end-2012). This compares with an average 35% of domestic property loans at end-H112 (sector's 33% at end-2012). The majority of their cross-border exposures relate to China.

CNCBI's gross mainland China exposures (MCEs) to banks and non-banks stand out at 55% of total assets at end-H112, driven by business referrals from its Chinese parent. WHB's MCEs are also growing rapidly (31% of assets) despite a slowdown in trade-related lending. DSB's risk profile somewhat differs with growth equally driven by its sizeable domestic unsecured retail lending (5% of assets) and MCEs (17%). Property and mortgage loans remain the dominant assets at 22%. SCB has legacy property lending in the US in its overseas loans, in addition to MCEs (20%). CHB's MCEs remain in line with the sector at 25%, but increased from 21% at end-2011, mainly driven by short-term debt securities issued by banks and trade-related financing. Its loan portfolio is biased towards domestic real estate-related lending (22% of assets, including mortgages).

Collateral coverage remains high (end-H112: 78%, 2009: 80%) despite lower coverage for non-domestic loans. Fitch views the latter as indicative of limited reliance on cross-border enforcement. The banks' prudent collateral management, in combination with stringent regulatory oversight, mitigates growing risks from the buoyant domestic property market. Margins and pre-impairment profit remain under pressure (1.1% of average assets in H112) but, in combination with sound capitalisation (the average Fitch core capital ratio: 13.7% at end-H112), should still provide an adequate buffer to absorb potential asset quality deterioration, based upon historical experiences.

The banks' VRs and IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of risk appetite and underwriting standards. They may be downgraded if risks attached to the banks' increasing China exposures are no longer balanced by steady profitability, adequate capital and liquidity. Furthermore Fitch considers that CHB's ratings are most vulnerable to negative rating actions due to its concentrated exposures, to large borrowers and directly/indirectly to the property market, and moderate profitability. Nevertheless, Fitch recognises CHB's consistently conservative risk appetite, which allows it to enjoy the strongest asset quality among the reviewed peers. An upgrade for the peer group is unlikely as Fitch expects that the lack of both pricing power and regional diversification will continue to constrain the banks' growth and profitability.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of CHB, DSB, SCB and WHB reflect their moderate systemic importance, and a low probability of support from the Hong Kong authorities, if needed. The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Hong Kong authorities to provide timely support to these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Hong Kong's sovereign rating (AA+/Stable).