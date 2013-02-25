(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report, with data as at end-January 2013. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under Fitch's global MMF rating criteria.

Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End January 2013

