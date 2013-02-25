(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Oil and
Gas dashboard.
The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the
sector in Europe under the following headings:
- Key theme: Stagnant revenue growth to weigh on cash flow and investment.
- What Fitch is watching: How companies will react to a potentially volatile
price environment in 2013.
- The ratings impact of the above.
The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Oil and Gas Dashboard H113
here