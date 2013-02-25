(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Iberdrola International B.V.'s EUR525m
undated deeply subordinated reset rate notes a final 'BBB-' rating.
The ratings reflect the highly subordinated nature of the notes, considered to
have lower recovery prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario. The
equity credit reflects the structural equity-like characteristics of the
instruments including subordination, maturity in excess of five years and
deferrable interest coupon payments. Equity credit is limited to 50% given the
cumulative interest coupon, a feature considered more debt-like in nature. This
approach is in accordance with Fitch's hybrid methodology (see "Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated
December 2012 on www.fitchratings.com).
The notes have an irrevocable, unconditional and subordinated guarantee from
Iberdrola, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative). The amount of the notes is EUR525m at an
initial 5.75% coupon with a five-year reset call date in 27 February 2018.
KEY FEATURES
- Ratings Reflect Deep Subordination
The notes are notched down by two notches from Iberdrola's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) given their deep subordination and consequently, the lower recovery
prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario relative to the senior
obligations. The notes only rank senior to the claims of equity shareholders.
-Generic Sector Uplift Not Applied
Fitch has not applied the generic sector uplift for utilities with a high
proportion of regulated earnings to Iberdrola's senior unsecured rating, whose
IDR is above Spain's sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative). This is driven by
Fitch's perception that higher rates of recovery for utilities' debt are less
predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an
idiosyncratic default of a single entity. This constraint also applies to the
company's subordinated instruments rating.
- Equity Treatment Given Equity-Like Features
The notes qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with
regards to deep subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five
years and deferrable interest coupon payments at the option of the issuer. These
are key equity-like characteristics, affording Iberdrola greater financial
flexibility. The notes also avoid mandatory repayments, exclude covenant
defaults as well as all other events of defaults including cross default, which
could trigger a general corporate default or liquidity need.
- Effective Maturity Date
Whilst the notes are undated, Fitch deems the effective, remaining maturity as
February 2038, in accordance with the agency's hybrid criteria. From this date,
the coupon step-up is within Fitch's aggregate threshold rate of 100bps, but the
issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language, which discloses the
company's intent to redeem the instrument at its call date with the proceeds of
a similar instrument or with equity. According to Fitch's criteria, the equity
credit of 50% would change to 0% five years before the effective remaining
maturity date. The issuer has the first option to redeem the notes on the reset
call date, which is February 2018.
- Cumulative Coupon Limits Equity Treatment
The interest coupon payments are cumulative and incur interest where overdue by
more than one year. The cumulative coupon deferral results in 50% equity
treatment by Fitch. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement
of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including the payment
of a dividend. This is a feature similar to debt-like securities and reduces the
company's financial flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IBERDROLA
-Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk
The Negative Outlook on Iberdrola's IDR reflects the volatility affecting the
Spanish macroeconomic and sovereign environment, as well as the execution risk
attached to the company's announced medium-term strategy.
-Disposals and Capex Reduction
Fitch expects that Iberdrola will be able to withstand the negative effects
stemming from the Spanish energy reform, given the company's medium-term
strategy to react to the regulatory changes introduced with various law decrees
in 2012. The revised company's strategy envisages asset disposals as well as a
significant reduction of investment (by around 20%-25%). According to Fitch's
forecasts, Iberdrola's credit metrics will remain consistent with the current
rating under the new business plan assumptions.
-Weak Fundamentals and Regulatory Pressure
Fitch downgraded Spanish integrated utilities including Iberdrola in August 2012
by one notch. This followed Fitch's review of the Spanish utility sector, which
is suffering from weak fundamentals, a more hostile and uncertain regulatory
framework, signs of political intervention and a difficult financial
environment.
-Exposure to Spain
Iberdrola's rating is currently one notch above the Spanish sovereign
('BBB'/Negative). Fitch would allow the rating differential to be extended to a
maximum of three notches, depending on the geographic diversification of the
company's earnings at the time of a sovereign downgrade.
-Pending Tariff Deficit
As of December 2012, Iberdrola had EUR2.4bn exposure to the Spanish tariff
deficit. While the company expects to cash in all these receivables in the short
term through the securitisation vehicle (FADE), Fitch remains more skeptical and
does not include the outstanding receivables in the computation of Iberdrola's
net debt.
RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions
include:
- Material deterioration of macroeconomic environment affecting the Iberian
region leading to further decrease in consumption and decline of profit margins
causing an increase in funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage above
4.5x and FFO coverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis.
- A three-notch downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating.
- Additional adverse regulatory measures if not mitigated by further action by
the management.
Positive:
The current rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may
nonetheless potentially lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable and to an
upgrade include:
- Improvement of the domestic macroeconomic environment leading to better than
expected cash flow generation, improvement in the sovereign environment leading
to addition tariff deficit securitisation funding speeding up debt reduction and
improvement of FFO net adjusted leverage and FFO coverage towards and below 3.5x
and towards and above 5.0x, respectively.
LIQUIDITY
Iberdrola's liquidity as of December 2012 was in excess of EUR12bn, including
over EUR9bn of committed lines from a broad pool of banks, including back up
facilities for its commercial papers. Fitch deems this as adequate in view of
the maturity profile of the next 24 months and free cash flow of EUR0.2bn at
YE13 expected by the agency.