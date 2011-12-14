(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based SES Technologies Limited's (SEST) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn SEST's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR378m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR680m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR800m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SEST.

Fitch migrated SES to the "Non-Monitored" category on 8 April 2011 (please see, "Fitch Migrates SES Technologies Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category", available at www.fitchratings.com).