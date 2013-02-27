(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Mari El Republic's Long-term foreign and local
currency ratings at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at
'B'. The agency also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the republic's satisfactory budgetary performance and
low contingent risk. However, the ratings also factor in the region's growing
direct risk and the small size of its economy with wealth indicators below the
national average.
Fitch expects stabilisation of the region's budgetary performance in 2013-2015,
with margins slightly above 2012's actual level (8.5%). The republic's operating
balance decreased to 8.5% of operating revenue by end-2012 from 12% in 2011,
negatively affected by increased opex marking the commencement of national
elections. The region's deficit before debt variation widened to 9.6% of total
revenue in 2012 (2011: 6.8%) underpinned by the opex growth, but remains
manageable.
Fitch expects a further increase in Mari El's direct risk up to about 45% of
current revenue in 2013 and 50% in 2014-2015. Despite the increase in direct
risk to RUB7.2bn in 2012 from RUB5.4bn in 2011 the republic's debt portfolio was
effectively diversified with medium-term bank loans and domestic bonds with
prolonged maturities.
Fitch assesses the region's refinancing risk as moderate, considering plans to
continue issuance of medium term bonds, supplemented by bank loans with above
24-months maturity.
Fitch expects the republic's debt management policy to remain conservative,
safeguarding debt and debt coverage ratios below 50% of current revenue and
eight years of current balance in 2013-2015. The agency also expects the
republic's contingent risk to remain limited to minor debt of its public sector
entities and guarantees, while no new guarantees are likely to be issued in
2013-2015.
Mari El's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average
Russian region. Its per capita gross regional product was about 35% lower than
the national median in 2010. The region's economy demonstrated steady growth in
2010-2012, expanding by an average of 5.3% yoy. The region contributed 0.2% of
the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.5% of the country's
population.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improved budgetary performance would be positive. The region's ratings could be
positively affected by an improved budgetary performance with the deficit before
debt scaling below 5% of total revenue coupled with the extension of the debt
maturity profile.
Weak debt ratios would be negative. A downgrade or revision of the Outlook to
Negative could occur as a result of consistent deterioration of operating
performance with operating margin below 5% and growth of direct risk above 50%
of current revenue in the medium term.