Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

New issues, from China in particular, dominated Fitch coverage in the first month of 2013. Among them were 'Fitch Rates Shimao's Proposed USD Notes 'BB(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates China Guangdong Nuclear Proposed Bonds 'A+''; 'Fitch Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed Notes 'B+(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates Hengdeli's USD350m Notes Final 'BB+''; and 'Fitch Rates Aoyuan's USD Notes Final 'B+''.

Other issuers were 'Fitch Rates Lippo Karawaci's 2020 Notes 'BB-(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates Korea's KT Corporation's JPY notes 'A(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates Power Grid's USD500m Notes Final 'BBB-'' and 'Fitch Assigns Malaysia's Sime Darby's USD800m Sukuk Issue Final 'A' Rating'.

China rebalancing was a popular theme in Fitch's non-rating commentaries for January with 'Fitch: Corporate Winners and Losers in a Rebalanced China Scenario'; 'Fitch: Telecom and Energy Ratings Least Affected by Rebalanced China Scenario'; and 'Fitch: China GDP Picks Up, Rebalancing Challenge Remains'.

Other highlights in the latest issue include 'FitchVoice: Stark Differences Among Key Global Housing Markets'; 'Fitch: Weaker Yen Will Benefit Autos More Than Tech'; 'Fitch: Japanese Banks' Offshore Growth Increases US MMF exposure'; 'Fitch: Singapore Property-Cooling Measures Curb Risks for Banks' and 'Fitch: Potential Aussie Dollar Decoupling Bad News for Miners'.

Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

