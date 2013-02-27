Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Ignis Sterling and
Euro Liquidity Funds at 'AAAmmf'. The money market funds are managed by Ignis
Asset Management Ltd. (Ignis) and are sub-funds of the Irish-domiciled Ignis
Liquidity Funds plc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The main drivers for the ratings affirmation are:
- The portfolios' overall credit quality, diversification and short maturity
profiles
- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks
- Overnight and one-week liquidity profiles consistent with Fitch's rating
criteria
- The capabilities and resources of Ignis as investment advisor.
The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong
capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity
risk.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
The funds maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's
criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds. The funds invest exclusively in
short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit
quality by other global rating agencies).
Each funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) was in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf'
rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the
funds' portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity
profile of a fund's portfolio securities.
MATURITY PROFILE
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average
maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days,
respectively. The Sterling fund's WAM and WAL were 51 and 63 days, respectively,
while the Euro fund's were 52 and 56 days respectively as at 11 February 2013.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at least 10% of
their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets
such as government securities, and at least 25% in securities maturing within
seven days or other qualifying liquid assets. The funds' daily and seven-day
liquidities are consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated MMFs.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The funds seek to maximise current income consistent with the preservation of
principal and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objectives by
investing in diversified portfolios of high quality, short-term debt instruments
including commercial paper, floating rate notes, certificates of deposit, freely
transferable promissory notes, debentures, asset-backed securities and bonds.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Ignis, the funds' investment advisor, is the asset management arm of the Phoenix
Group, a FTSE-250 listed UK life insurance consolidator, with GBP68bn group
assets under management (as at September 2012.) As of June 2012, the Phoenix
Group had equity of GBP2.3bn and total assets of GBP89.7bn. In the half year to
June 2012 it reported a pre-tax loss of GBP13m. Fitch views Ignis' and the
Phoenix Group's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource
commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance
procedures as meeting the minimum requirements for the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned
to these funds.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
website.
Fitch receives weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds'
administrator - BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Limited - to conduct
surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund
ratings.