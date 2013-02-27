Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Ignis Sterling and Euro Liquidity Funds at 'AAAmmf'. The money market funds are managed by Ignis Asset Management Ltd. (Ignis) and are sub-funds of the Irish-domiciled Ignis Liquidity Funds plc.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The main drivers for the ratings affirmation are:

- The portfolios' overall credit quality, diversification and short maturity profiles

- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks

- Overnight and one-week liquidity profiles consistent with Fitch's rating criteria

- The capabilities and resources of Ignis as investment advisor.

The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

The funds maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds. The funds invest exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies).

Each funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) was in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities.

MATURITY PROFILE

The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. The Sterling fund's WAM and WAL were 51 and 63 days, respectively, while the Euro fund's were 52 and 56 days respectively as at 11 February 2013.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government securities, and at least 25% in securities maturing within seven days or other qualifying liquid assets. The funds' daily and seven-day liquidities are consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated MMFs.

FUND OBJECTIVES

The funds seek to maximise current income consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objectives by investing in diversified portfolios of high quality, short-term debt instruments including commercial paper, floating rate notes, certificates of deposit, freely transferable promissory notes, debentures, asset-backed securities and bonds.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

Ignis, the funds' investment advisor, is the asset management arm of the Phoenix Group, a FTSE-250 listed UK life insurance consolidator, with GBP68bn group assets under management (as at September 2012.) As of June 2012, the Phoenix Group had equity of GBP2.3bn and total assets of GBP89.7bn. In the half year to June 2012 it reported a pre-tax loss of GBP13m. Fitch views Ignis' and the Phoenix Group's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as meeting the minimum requirements for the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to these funds.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:

The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

Fitch receives weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' administrator - BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Limited - to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.