Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Nigerian State of Kaduna's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+' and National Long- term rating at 'A+(nga)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the state's stable financial performance and gradually developing local taxes. The ratings also take into account the state's high infrastructural needs amid weak socio-economic indicators by international standards.

Fitch expects the operating margin to continue to hover around the 40% posted in 2012 according to preliminary figures, reflecting the state's efforts to develop non-oil revenues while controlling the growth of costs. The latter grew by about 8% in 2012, according to preliminary figures, roughly in line with Fitch's expectations. Curbing insecurities raised by insurgents' activities while developing the provision of education and health could add pressure to the state's budget over the medium term.

Oil-related revenues, which account for about 70% of the state's income, are expected to gradually reach NGN80bn by 2015 from NGN60bn in 2011-12. The state plans to improve collection methods while developing the hotel tax and land use charge in order to boost internally generated revenues (IGRs). Although the potential is there, Fitch expects development of IGRs to be more gradual heading towards NGN30bn by 2015 from about NGN15bn in 2012 due to projected 7% growth in the local economy fuelled largely by construction and agriculture.

Investment in projects such as power, transport, water supply, education, health could hover around NGN35bn per year over the medium term as the state's capital spending is largely driven by operating surpluses. Fitch expects Kaduna to fund about 5%-10% of capital spending with debt.

Kaduna's debt could rebound towards NGN60bn by 2015, up from NGN44bn in 2012, according to preliminary figures. The decline in the state's debt in 2012 put the stock in line with the national borrowing guidelines of 50% of revenues from about 70% in 2011. The debt service coverage by the operating balance is likely to rebound towards 4x from about 1.5x in 2012, while the debt to current balance may continue hovering around two years over the medium term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings could be upgraded if the development of IGRs strengthens the operating margin towards 50% while controlling cost growth.

Conversely, financial or commercial debt growing beyond Fitch's expectations could lead to a downgrade.