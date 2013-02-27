(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Polish Region of Wielkopolska to
Positive from Stable and affirmed the region's Long-term foreign currency rating at 'A-' and
Long-term local currency rating at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed the region's National Long-term
rating at 'AA+(pol)' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the recent revision of the Outlook on Poland's
Long-Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive
from Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Poland's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A-''
dated 21 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The Region of Wielkopolska's
ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign (see full rating report on the
Region of Wielkopolska dated 31 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The region of Wielkopolska has solid strategic and financial management and
sound budgetary performance, which together with high liquidity and high capital
revenue guarantees strong self-financing capacity for its broad investment
plans.
Wielkopolska reported low albeit growing direct debt amounting to PLN250m at
end-2012. It also has some indirect risk relating to the regional healthcare
sector, whose financial situation is manageable, but may still require financial
support from the region.
Fitch believes that the region's tax base will remain strong in the medium term,
allowing Wielkopolska to sustain tax revenue above the national average and
financial flexibility.
Fitch also assumes that the region will comply with all the EU regulations and
procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU,
which will protect the region from returning high amounts of the previously
received EU grants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the continuation of sound budgetary
performance and declining pressure on debt-funded capex provided there was also
a sovereign upgrade.