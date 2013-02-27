(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Banking Corporation's (ABC) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, VIABILITY RATING AND SUBORDINATED
DEBT
ABC's Long-term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR), and reflects the
bank's strong capitalisation and comfortable liquidity position, while also
considering ABC's concentrated funding profile and its exposure to highly
volatile MENA economies (Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan). The Support Rating
of '3' is based on expected support from the bank's main shareholders, the
Central Bank of Libya (CBL - 59.4% stake) and the Kuwait Investment Authority
(KIA - 29.7%). The CBL's ability to support ABC is difficult to assess in the
absence of a rating on the Libyan sovereign. The state of Kuwait is rated
'AA'/Stable Outlook. The subordinated debt rating is notched off ABC's VR.
Net income was mildly weaker in 2012, largely due to a negative FX translation
effect on the Brazilian subsidiary's results. Underlying trends in core earnings
generation were broadly positive, with a modest improvement in net interest
income and net fees. Fitch believes earnings in 2013 should benefit from
continued growth in the loan book and an improved net interest margin (NIM).
ABC's Brazilian subsidiary (Banco ABC Brasil S.A ; 'BB+') continues to be a major
contributor to the group's overall profitability (2012: 42% of total operating
income).
Impaired loans declined to 3.2% of total gross loans at end-2012 (2011: 3.5%)
and the reserve coverage ratio was strong at 137%, boosted by a large stock of
collective reserves. Fitch does not expect a material deterioration in asset
quality in 2013. ABC is predominantly wholesale funded, with high reliance on
deposits from Libyan institutions and other regional government/quasi-government
entities. The balance of ABC's funding is largely sourced from the interbank
market (27% of funding) and longer-term borrowings (9%). Funding from repurchase
agreements (repos; 2%) declined substantially in 2012, following the sale of a
large portion of ABC's low-yielding 'AAA-rated' securities portfolio.
ABC's liquidity position is comfortable, in Fitch's view. Liquid assets,
consisting of cash, interbank placements, reverse repos and unpledged securities
represented about 41% of total assets at end-2012, equivalent to about 59% of
total deposits. Capitalisation is strong, with regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch Core
Capital ratios of 18.6% and 19.4%, at end-2012. Fitch believes the bank's
capital cushion is sufficient to support either organic growth or a bolt-on
acquisition, if a suitable opportunity were to arise that complements ABC's
existing regional franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND VIABILITY RATING AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ABC's ratings are sensitive to the on-going political uncertainty in Libya, as
well as the risk of an escalation of political and social unrest in the MENA
region. Fitch notes that total combined exposure to Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia and
Jordan is currently fairly modest. ABC's VR and IDRs are also sensitive to the
performance of ABC's Brazilian subsidiary, given its significance to the group's
profitability. Any material deterioration in the profitability or asset quality
of Banco ABC Brasil S.A. could have a negative impact on ABC's financials and
result in a negative rating action. The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to
any movement on ABC's VR.
Established in Bahrain in 1980, ABC is a wholesale bank operating
internationally, active in trade, project and structured finance, Islamic
finance and treasury banking services. It has key operations in Brazil, Algeria,
Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia. Its main shareholders are the CBL and the KIA, the
main investment arm of the state of Kuwait.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'