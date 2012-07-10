BRIEF-CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
* CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
July 10 -
Summary analysis -- Allied Security Holdings LLC ------------------ 10-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 01950E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Dec-2005 B/-- B/--
29-Jun-2004 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Conshohocken, Pa.-based Allied Security Holdings LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' belief that the company will continue to have a "highly leveraged" financial profile and a "weak" business profile.
