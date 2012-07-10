July 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Allied Security Holdings LLC ------------------ 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Pennsylvania

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 01950E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Dec-2005 B/-- B/--

29-Jun-2004 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Conshohocken, Pa.-based Allied Security Holdings LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' belief that the company will continue to have a "highly leveraged" financial profile and a "weak" business profile.