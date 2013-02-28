(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that tight
control at small Hong Kong banks curbs the pace of their expansion and limits
risks associated with new business outside the territory. The majority of
foreign lending is to China whose risks, in Fitch's view, will continue to
exceed those related to lending to the domestic property market.
Small domestic banks are keen on expanding abroad, due to competitive pressure
they face in a mature low interest-rate Hong Kong market that is exacerbated by
the banks' limited pricing power and regional connectivity.
Despite the competitive pressure, the banks have not relaxed their underwriting
criteria to defend market share. Their loan growth remains below the sector's
average, leading to a fall in their combined share of total loans to 7.2% at
H112 from 8.7% in 2009. Loss-absorbing ability - as measured by profitability,
capitalisation and available collateral - against potential asset quality
deterioration is adequate. Collateral coverage at the small banks remains high
(H112: 78%, 2009: 80%) despite lower coverage for foreign loans. Pre-impairment
profit is under pressure but, at an average of 1.1% of assets in H112, should
provide an adequate buffer. Capitalisation is also sound with an average Fitch
Core Capital ratio of 13.7% at end-H112.
The small banks' average share of loans for use outside of Hong Kong increased
to 38% of total loans at end-H112 from 31% at end-2009 (sector average: 35% at
end-2012). This compares with an average 35% of domestic property loans
including residential mortgages at end-H112 (sector average: 33% at end-2012).
Gross mainland China exposures, which include claims on financial institutions,
ranged from 55% of total assets at China CITIC Bank International Limited
(CNCBI: BBB/Stable) to 17% at Dah Sing Bank at end-H112 (DSB: BBB/Stable).
The banks covered in this report are Chong Hing Bank Limited ('BBB+'/Stable),
CNCBI, DSB, Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (A-/Stable) and Wing Hang Bank Limited
(A-/Stable).
The report, 'Small Hong Kong Banks: Cautiously Expanding Abroad - Tight Risk
Control Limits Both Risk and Growth Prospects', is available at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Small Hong Kong Banks: Expanding Cautiously
Abroad
here