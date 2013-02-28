BRIEF- Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund acquires 7 power plants for totaling 12.61 bln yen
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 67 industrial companies' ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides:
- A full list of ratings affirmed
- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com
- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 69 EMEA Industrial Company Ratings
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property for 5.05 billion yen, on June 1