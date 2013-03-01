Mar 01 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings notes that since 2008, UK mortgage lenders have sold possessed properties at an average discount of 23% compared with 13% prior to 2008. The time lenders take to sell possessed properties over the same period has decreased, implying that lenders are willing to sacrifice on price in order to achieve a timely sale.

Unsurprisingly, given a combination of relatively lower house prices and increased sale discounts, lenders are suffering losses on a greater proportion of properties they take into possession. Prior to 2008, 34% of repossession cases suffered losses, but this has increased to nearly 87% from 2008 onwards, implying that most of these loans were originated at the peak of the market and at higher loan-to-value ratios.

Fitch also highlights a north/south divide in the level of repossessions in England. Measured by household density, some northern regions have up to twice the level of possessions compared with the southern regions. The highest levels occurred in the North-East, North-West and East Midlands, whereas London, the South-West and Scotland represent the lowest levels.

