Mar 01 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings notes that since 2008,
UK mortgage lenders have sold possessed properties at an average discount of 23%
compared with 13% prior to 2008. The time lenders take to sell possessed
properties over the same period has decreased, implying that lenders are willing
to sacrifice on price in order to achieve a timely sale.
Unsurprisingly, given a combination of relatively lower house prices and
increased sale discounts, lenders are suffering losses on a greater proportion
of properties they take into possession. Prior to 2008, 34% of repossession
cases suffered losses, but this has increased to nearly 87% from 2008 onwards,
implying that most of these loans were originated at the peak of the market and
at higher loan-to-value ratios.
Fitch also highlights a north/south divide in the level of repossessions in
England. Measured by household density, some northern regions have up to twice
the level of possessions compared with the southern regions. The highest levels
occurred in the North-East, North-West and East Midlands, whereas London, the
South-West and Scotland represent the lowest levels.
The report, including more detailed analysis of repossessions of UK residential
properties is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Residential Property Value Analysis