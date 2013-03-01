(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the recently announced
plan to inject additional equity of at least DKK6bn-DKK8bn (around
EUR0.8bn-EUR1.1bn) by the end of 2013 may help stabilise DONG Energy A/S's
('BBB+'/Negative) Outlook.
However, the potential Outlook stabilisation also depends on the company's
progress in the implementation of other measures of the 2013-14 Financial Action
Plan, including DKK10bn non-core assets divestment programme announced in
November 2012, core assets farm-downs, restructuring of the company's Energy
Markets division that reported heavy losses in 2012 and the implementation of
the cost cutting programme. Fitch believes that the Outlook could be revised to
Stable from Negative if these measures lead to an improvement of expected
financial profile, including sustained funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage below 4.0x.
DONG Energy will seek to raise additional equity from new and/or existing
shareholders. The equity injection process is supported by the company's
majority shareholder, the Kingdom of Denmark ('AAA'/Stable), which owns an 80%
stake in the company.
Fitch revised DONG Energy's Outlook to Negative from Stable in November 2012 due
to the agency's expectation that leverage ratios may be stretched for the 'BBB+'
rating level in 2012-14, as the company faces a challenging operating
environment, including unfavourable clean dark and spark spreads and a severe
compression of profit margins in its Energy Markets division due to its poorly
performing midstream gas business. Fitch also expects the company's capex to
remain elevated during the period due to investments in offshore wind and
exploration & production (E&P) oil and gas fields.
DONG Energy reported weak credit ratios for 2012, including FFO-adjusted net
leverage of 5.9x up from 3.2x in 2011 as FFO declined by 40% and adjusted net
debt increased by 23% during 2012. Fitch's projections based on a scenario that
the company is largely successful in the implementation of the 2013-14 Financial
Action Plan show FFO adjusted net leverage decreasing to about 4.0x by 2014. The
DKK6bn equity increase itself would lower FFO adjusted net leverage by about
0.4x.