(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paratus AMC GmbH's (Paratus)
a German residential mortgage special servicer rating of 'RSS3+'.
The rating reflects senior management's high levels of industry experience and
the proactive approach to the management of defaulted mortgage loans, using a
wide range of workout strategies.
Segregation of duties, with a closing team in place to document, process and
monitor arrangements, provides specialisation and adds a further level of
control to the special servicing process.
Over the 24 months to 30 September 2012, Paratus achieved higher than average
recovery rates through extra judicial resolution on the unsecuritised portfolio.
Arrears levels in the securitised EMAC transactions rated by Fitch remained
relatively stable.
The structured development and incentive plans in place, including a bespoke
externally developed training programme and transparent well-monitored team
level targets, evidence the company's commitment to staff development.
The rating also takes into consideration the lack of internal audit activity and
relatively low amount of formal quality checking. Fitch considers internal audit
a key part of effective governance. However, the agency appreciates that the
size of the company allows a lot of direct monitoring to take place on a
day-to-day basis and is comfortable there is a sufficient level of oversight for
the current business volume.
Paratus is currently operating on two servicing platforms and although this does
not impact the company's servicing abilities, the level of automation and
ability to capture and manipulate data is restricted compared with other Paratus
entities.
No portfolios have been boarded since the servicing rights were acquired in
September 2010.
As of 30 September 2012 the servicing portfolio totalled just under EUR2bn and
comprised 19,383 loans and 25,049 borrowers across subprime and buy to let
loans, representing 39% and 61% by number of loans, respectively. The
securitised portfolio represents 91% of the total by value.
Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's
operations and financial condition, with the criteria including a comparison of
similar German servicers as part of the review process.