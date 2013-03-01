Mar 01 - Abercrombie & Fitch's recently announced store
closures may be a harbinger of things to come for other retailers, the potential
ramifications of which remain to be seen for U.S. CMBS, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Other retailers like Best Buy, Sears, J.C. Penney, Office Depot, and
Barnes & Noble have also announced store closures. JC Penney, in particular, is of some
concern for Fitch-rated CMBS, a sizeable percentage of which contain JC Penney
as part of the collateral makeup.
One development that may help stem the pain of recent store closures is that
other retailers like Wal-Mart, Costco, Dollar Stores, and Forever 21 are
actively expanding their store base and looking to expand.
That said, the advent of online shopping as an alternative to traditional
brick-and-mortar shopping may limit the ultimate need for store space, which in
turn could have implications for CMBS over time.
