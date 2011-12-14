(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Aker Solutions ASA's (Aker Solutions) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+ ' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that Aker Solutions will not achieve an expected improvement in credit metrics sufficiently rapidly in 2011-13, to warrant an investment grade rating. According to Fitch's projections, leverage, measured as funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted net leverage will remain above threshold levels of 2.5x until 2014-15, despite the company's focus on higher growth and higher margin businesses. Fitch expects that the company's ambitious target revenue and margin growth through to 2015 may be more difficult to achieve against the backdrop of potentially vulnerable market conditions. While the ratings have not factored in any further debt-funded acquisitions in 2011-13, the company would have some headroom for this at the current rating level.

The Stable Outlook for the company's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that Aker Solutions' credit rating fully accounts for the company's business and financial risk and is not likely to deteriorate further over the next 12-18 months.

Aker Solutions' ratings reflect its leading position in niche segments within the oilfield services sector, its strong technological expertise and track record of delivering on large, complex projects in harsh environments, which the company has successfully leveraged to expand globally. The ratings are constrained by earnings volatility from operating in the oil and gas (O&G) industries and a reliance on cyclical O&G spending plans.

Fitch views Aker Solutions' liquidity as adequate for its rating level. Debt falling due within one year, as at end Q311 was NOK446m against cash and cash equivalents of NOK1.4bn. Aker Solutions refinanced its revolving credit facilities (RCF) in June 2011, signing a new, five-year NOK6bn RCF, which remains undrawn.