LONDON, March 14 Britain's Playtech beat earnings estimates in 2012 as it strengthened its position as the market leader in gambling software, and said it was confident for 2013.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 186.7 million euros ($241.7 million) in the year to end-Dec., compared to 124.9 million the year previous.

That compared to market forecasts of 169.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Playtech, which moved from the junior AIM market to the midcap index of the main market last year, said it had made a strong start to 2013, with average daily revenues up over 15 percent in the first 11 weeks compared to last year.

The company sold its stake in its venture with number one British bookmaker William Hill for 424 million pounds earlier this month, and less than two weeks later signed a deal to help the number two Ladbrokes develop its online offering.