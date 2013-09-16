LONDON, Sept 16 A combination treatment from
GlaxoSmithkline for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin
cancer, has won priority review from U.S. regulators.
GSK said on Monday the Food and Drug Administration had
prioritised a review of a combination of dabrafenib and
trametinib to treat melanoma that cannot be removed by surgery
or which has spread to other organs.
The agency set a target date of Jan. 8, 2014 for the review
of the trametinib supplement and Jan. 9 for the dabrafenib
supplement, GSK said in a statement.
The applications are based on data from a randomised study
comparing combination therapy with dabrafenib and trametinib to
dabrafenib monotherapy in adult patients with certain types of
cancer.