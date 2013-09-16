BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) Pty Ltd
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: