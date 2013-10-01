CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
