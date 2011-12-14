(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company's
(Mumtalakat) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB'. Fitch also affirmed Mumtalakat's Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is Stable. Mumtalakat's USD750m 5% notes, due 30 June 2015, have been also affirmed at 'BBB'.
The agency continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating linkage
methodology in rating Mumtalakat as it believes that a strong relationship
exists between the company and the Kingdom of Bahrain ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'),
reflecting the strong relationship between the two.
"Mumtalakat is 100%-owned by the Government of Bahrain and is the government
investment arm, it was established as an independent holding company for the
Government of Bahrain's non-oil and gas assets as an active investor in diverse
business and industry sectors in over 35 commercial enterprises, nationally and
internationally," says Bashar Al Natoor, Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporates
team in Dubai. "However, ratings that factor in implicit state support will
always be subject to the very real event risk of changes in political approach
by the sovereign," Al Natoor added.
Bahrain is in the process of diversifying its economy away from the hydrocarbon
sector towards the production of high value-added goods and services and
Mumtalakat was established by the government to help drive this transformation.
In addition, Mumtalakat's Board of Directors is formed exclusively of prominent
Bahrain government officials and businessmen, all of whom represent the
interests of the shareholder, which is the government of Bahrain. This is
demonstrated by the fact that The Crown Prince, in his capacity as Chairman of
The Economic Development Board of Bahrain, approves board membership and its
recently appointed chairman is the Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin
Abdulla Al Khalifa. The board also includes the Minister of Finance (who was the
chairman of Mumtalakat until October 2011) H.E Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed
Al-Khalifa.
Mumtalakat has been receiving government equity shares in state-owned
enterprises, funds and free land, to manage and operate its subsidiaries.
Although government support falls short of an explicit debt guarantee, Fitch
considers that Mumtalakat's high profile and strategic role mean that support
would be provided if required.
The viability of Mumtalakat's business model is dependent on continued strong
linkages with the sovereign and its strategic importance in being the holding
company for the government's non-oil and gas assets and, at the same time, not
being highly leveraged relative to Bahrain's Long-term 'BBB' rating.
Fitch notes that Gulf Air's historical operating losses were a major financial
burden on Mumtalakat, given the latter's material liquidity assistance thus far
to the airline of approximately USD450m in 2008 and USD525m in 2009. Fitch
continues to expect that the capital injection and any additional material
financial support to Gulf Air will be assumed directly by the government via
Mumtalakat. In 2010, the government funded Gulf Air with a capital injection of
approximately USD1.1bn, which was routed through Mumtalakat. A change in
Bahrain's ratings would result in a change of Mumtalakat's ratings. Any change
in the implied support of, commitment from, and ownership by the Government of
Bahrain could have negative rating implications for Mumtalakat. In addition,
raising substantial debt on behalf of the subsidiaries or further guaranteeing
subsidiaries' debt by Mumtalakat would be a negative credit factor.
Mumtalakat considers itself to be a long-term investor that aims to continuously
focus on portfolio diversification whilst keeping a controlling share in key
strategic entities. Mumtalakat's aim is for all companies to self-finance their
operations rather than receive funding directly from the government or
Mumtalakat.