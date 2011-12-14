(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14-
-- Saechsische Aufbaubank (SAB) is owned by the German State
of Saxony, which guarantees all of SAB's obligations.
-- We believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary support for SAB in the event of distress.
-- We are assigning our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings to SAB and
placing them on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on SAB after the
resolution of the CreditWatch on SAB's owner, the State of
Saxony.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned
its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit
ratings to Germany-based Saechsische Aufbaubank (SAB). The
ratings were subsequently placed on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
The ratings on SAB are based on an equalization with the
ratings on the bank's sole stakeholder, the State of Saxony
(AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+). This reflects our opinion that there is an
"almost certain" likelihood that Saxony would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to SAB in the event of
financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of
the bank's:
-- "Critical" role, based on our view that SAB was
established as Saxony's sole development bank and operates on
behalf of the state. SAB executes and administers activities for
the economic development of the state. The bank's critical role
is also supported by the state's guarantees for SAB's
obligations. SAB benefits not only from the state's maintenance
obligation (Anstaltslast) and guarantee (Gewahrtragerhaftung),
but also from an explicit guarantee for all its obligations; and
-- "Integral" link with Saxony's government because of the
state's 100% ownership of the bank, which we do not expect to
change. SAB's close link to the state also includes the
representation of two members of the state's government on SAB's
supervisory board. The state nominates six of the nine board
members and determines the bank's strategy.
Incorporated under German public law, SAB is Saxony's sole
development bank. SAB had total assets of EUR9 billion at
year-end 2010 and its business model is based on its public
policy mandate rather than on profit maximization. The regional
focus of the bank's promotional activities is the State of
Saxony.
Acting on behalf of the state, SAB grants loans, subsidies,
and guarantees, which are determined by state subsidies. The
bank has a focus on housing, urban, and infrastructure
development. Further areas of activities include promotion of
local enterprises, mainly small and midsize enterprises and
start-ups, as well as diverse social projects.
Reflecting the expected cut back in state subsidies, SAB's
management expects the volume of promotional lending to decrease
in line with the decline of the state's subsidies. Despite the
scale-down of activities, we expect the bank to retain its
flagship role in supporting the local housing market,
infrastructure, and economy.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on SAB after the
resolution of the CreditWatch on SAB's owner, the State of
Saxony, which would follow resolution of the CreditWatch on the
Federal Republic of Germany. The resolution may result in an
affirmation of our ratings on SAB or a downgrade by one notch.
We believe that the guarantees and SAB's current GRE status
will be maintained in the foreseeable future, given that the
bank will likely remain an integral part of the state's economic
development objectives. Our expectation is consistent with the
March 2002 agreement between Germany and the European Commission
on future state support for German development banks. A material
weakening of SAB's role for, or the link to, the state,
including changes to the guarantee or ownership structure, could
also have negative rating implications for SAB. However, we
currently consider such a scenario unlikely.
