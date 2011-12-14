(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd.'s additional INR191m fund-based limits 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings, and additional INR338.8m non-fund based limits a 'Fitch A4(ind)' rating.

Surina Impex's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR220m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR95m fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR360.5m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

For Surina Impex's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Revises Surina Impex's Outlook to Positive", dated 18 November 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.