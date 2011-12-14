(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Welcome Distilleries Pvt Limited (WDPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned WDPL's INR80m cash credit facility a 'Fitch BB-(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect the regulated nature of the Indian alcohol industry as well as raw material (molasses or grains) price volatility and seasonal availability. As such, the fixed-price nature of WDPL's supply contracts with State Beverage Corporation have negatively affected its EBIDTA margins, which declined to 6.7% in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 8.1% in FY10. Although its revenue grew 38% yoy to INR556.5m in FY11. WDPL's credit profile remains weak with total debt/ EBIDTA at 5.3x for FY11 (FY10: 5.1x).

The ratings, however, draw strength from the 25 years of experience of WDPL's promoters (Hira Lal Jaiswal and Associates, holding 100% shares) in the alcohol business. The ratings also draw comfort from the company's ability to procure and execute tenders for the supply of country liquor to the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Negative rating action may result from a fall in WDPL's revenues due to its inability to procure contracts leading to total debt/ EBIDTA exceeding 6.5x. Positive rating action would be triggered if there is an improvement in total debt/ EBIDTA to below 4x.

Incorporated in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh in 1986, WDPL manufactures rectified spirit with an installed capacity of 60 KLPD. The rectified spirit is used in the bottling of country liquor, which is supplied to warehouses of State Beverage Corporations as per terms of contract.