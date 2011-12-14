(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based National Trust Housing Finance Limited's (NATRUST) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. Its INR1.55bn long-term bank loan has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.

The affirmation reflects NATRUST's continued access to institutional funding, primarily from India's nodal housing finance agency National Housing Bank (NHB: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The ratings also reflect NATRUST's stable systems and processes that supported its improved profitability in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11).

The ratings are, however, constrained by the company's modest track-record of six years, small capital base and franchise, limited funding and liquidity flexibility, and regional concentration of its loan book. NATRUST is mainly present in three South Indian States with a focus on few Tier 2 cities in Tamil Nadu.

Over FY08-FY11, NATRUST witnessed median loan growth of around 23% on the back of increased demand for higher yielding low-cost housing (its principal segment) coupled with enhanced receipts of lower-cost refinance lines from NHB. As a result, its net interest margin increased to 5.73% (annualised) in H1FY12 from 4.92% in FY11. Low credit costs and operating expenses resulted in a comfortable return on average asset (RoAA) of 2% (annualized) in H1FY12; though it declined from 2.84% in FY11. However, this may not be sustainable as rising credit costs may reduce RoAA by 30bps.

Asset quality has thus far remained stable, with a gross non-performing loan ratio of 0.95% in H112 (FY11: 1.08%). The company mitigates high credit risks on its main customer segment (low/middle income borrowers) by maintaining low loan-to-value ratios (around 40%) and through its focus on first-time salaried home borrowers. However, the portfolio remains unseasoned, compared with larger peers, and borrower/geographical concentrations add to the credit risks. As housing loan delinquencies slightly lagging other economic metrics, the asset quality should remain stable in the near term, barring a significant economic slowdown.

NATRUST's equity base remains modest and constraints its growth potential while also not providing a strong buffer against potentially unexpected credit losses. Debt/equity improved to 6.5x in FY11 from 8x in FY10 on back of an INR50m equity injection by the promoters - South India Travels (a 43% stake), South India House Estates (a 30% stake) and the Singapore-based Creso Asia (a private equity player with a 27% stake). The near-to medium-term target for debt/equity is 6.5x-7x.

NATRUST has limited funding avenues (12 banks/financial institutions) and maintain limited surplus cash and marketable securities. In addition, like its peers in the industry, NATRUST is vulnerable to changes in regulatory provisions (eg., in priority sector norms or NHB guidelines), which may negatively affect its funding. However, some comfort is drawn from 60% of its liabilities being in the form of long-term refinance lines from NHB. Also, the company has unutilized sanctioned lines from banks and NHB (H1FY12: INR611m).

Given the limited track record and franchise, a rating upgrade in the near term is unlikely. A sharp deterioration in asset quality and funding would be negative for the ratings.

NATRUST is a Chennai-based housing finance company, with assets of around INR2.5bn at end-September 2011. It operates through six branches spread across three south Indian states.