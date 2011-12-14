Dec 14- Fitch Ratings says that the global pharmaceuticals companies it covers will face significant operating challenges during 2012 as they continue to be exposed to an unprecedented period of patent expiration while facing government cost containment and demand pressure as a result of relatively high unemployment and low consumer confidence.

"Although Fitch expects a positive sales impact of the newly launched drugs in 2011 - many of which are likely to become blockbuster drugs - this will not be enough in 2012 to offset the sales declines faced by the industry", says Britta Holt, a Director in Fitch's Corporate group in London. "For 2012 Fitch expects five of the 13 large, rated pharmaceuticals companies to report sales declines - these are likely to be high-single-digit to double-digit declines for four of those companies," adds Holt.

Major drug patents expiry will occur in Q411, when two of last year's 10 best-selling medicines in the US are expected to lose market exclusivity. In 2012 and 2013 major patent expiries with total sales of USD52bn and USD20bn respectively will follow, affecting US companies Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer most of all.

In order to compensate for sales and profit losses due to the patent cliff, companies are likely to expand research and product portfolios through M&A activity in 2012. Potential acquisitions are expected to fill geography gaps, especially in emerging markets. As these preferred acquisition targets are normally smaller, mega-mergers are generally considered unlikely by Fitch in 2012. In-licensing activities and collaborations for the development of pipeline candidates are also likely to be part of the companies' activities in 2012.

In the absence of large acquisitions, Fitch expects share buybacks to continue in 2012. Apart from Bayer , Roche, Eli Lilly and Sanofi, all Fitch-rated big pharmaceuticals companies have activated share buyback programmes, and have recently shifted the focus of shareholder returns from dividends to common share purchases. The agency expects this trend to continue in 2012, as share buybacks are likely to remain a priority on the agendas of US and European rated pharmaceuticals companies, in the absence of well-needed investment activity.

Despite the headwinds, Fitch expects the global pharmaceuticals to remain one of Fitch's highest-rated industries in 2012.

