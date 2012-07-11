(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of Titan Japan, Series 1 GK notes, due November 2012, and affirmed one other class. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as listed below.

JPY32.2bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY12.1bn* Class B notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 45%

JPY11.8bn* Class C notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

JPY11.7bn* Class D notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

*as of 10 July 2012

The downgrade of the class B to D notes reflects Fitch's view that these classes are likely to default due to expected weak recoveries from the sale of remaining underlying properties, particularly in light of the short remaining time to the legal final maturity. The time constraint significantly reduces the likelihood of the properties being sold at higher prices than those currently expected.

The affirmation of the class A notes reflects Fitch's view that the progress of property sales to date, aided by the servicer's on-going plan, should result in sufficient proceeds for the full repayment of the notes by the legal final maturity. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade in the event of a delay to the sales process.

Since Fitch's previous rating action in November 2011, eight out of the then 18 remaining properties have been sold, further reducing the outstanding balance of the class A notes due to sequential payment.

At closing, the notes were backed by six loans ultimately secured by 43 real estate properties in Japan. To date, two loans have been fully repaid, bringing the total number of loans backing the transaction to four, which are currently secured by a total of 10 properties and the proceeds from a sold property.