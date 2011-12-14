Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Inter-American Development Bank's (IADB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

The ratings primarily reflect IDB's intrinsic strengths. The bank is highly capitalised, as reflected by an equity to asset ratio of 23.4% at September 2011 (2010: 23.8%) and a usable to required capital of 9.0x at end-2010 (2009: 7.7x). The recently approved capital increase should have only a moderate effect on intrinsic capitalisation as it mostly comprises callable capital rather than paid-in capital.

The ratings are also supported by IADB's moderate leverage (303.8% at end-September 2011) and adequate liquidity (17.4% of total assets at September 2011) as they are safeguarded by a strict internal prudential framework. Net borrowings cannot exceed callable capital committed by non-borrowing shareholders and the liquidity policy requires covering more than six months of future gross cash requirements.

The loan portfolio has an overall moderate credit quality with an estimated average rating of 'BB' at end-2010 but the bank has a good track record on credit management. NPLs accounted for 0.2% of gross loans at September 2011 and the expected losses were fully provisioned. They all involved private sector borrowers; the bank benefits from preferred creditor status on sovereign loans. However, the loan portfolio is highly concentrated, with the five largest borrowers, including Brazil and Argentina, accounting for 209.8% of equity at end-2010.

Support is an additional driver of the rating. It mostly comes from the 22 non-borrowing, highly-rated shareholders, which accounted for 52.0% of callable capital at September 2011. It takes the form of callable capital (95.9% of subscribed capital at September 2011), which can be called by the bank in case of need. Despite the large share of the US ('AAA'/Negative) in the callable capital, with 28.8% at September 2011, its recently assigned Negative Outlook has not affected IADB's ratings due to the overall quality of the shareholder base and the bank's intrinsic strengths.

The bank sharply increased its operations in 2009 and 2010 to provide budget deficit financing to its sovereign borrowers. Approvals, although slightly declining, remained robust in 2011, but the bank is approaching its internal borrowing limit. This could restrict the growth in operations in 2012. However, this limit will be enlarged when the capital increase is implemented, which requires the subscription by the US, which has delayed the vote in parliament. Fitch expects the US to finally subscribe to it in 2012, therefore enabling a high level of approvals to be maintained.

The IADB transfers its borrowing costs to borrowers, generating stable net interest revenue. However, it suffers from income volatility as treasury assets are recorded at fair value through profit and loss. ABS and MBS in the bank's portfolios, which still account for 14.9% of treasury assets at September 2011, have had volatile valuations since 2007, and their liquidity remains limited. Nonetheless, apart from a net loss in 2008, the bank has been able to remain profitable, regularly strengthening equity.

The IADB is a multilateral development bank established in 1959 and based in Washington DC (US). It extends loans and guarantees in countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with a focus on poverty reduction, sustainable development, infrastructure, education and social needs. Most loans are extended to sovereigns or guaranteed by them.