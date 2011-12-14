Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Inter-American
Development Bank's (IADB) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR
at 'F1+'.
The ratings primarily reflect IDB's intrinsic strengths. The
bank is highly capitalised, as reflected by an equity to asset
ratio of 23.4% at September 2011 (2010: 23.8%) and a usable to
required capital of 9.0x at end-2010 (2009: 7.7x). The recently
approved capital increase should have only a moderate effect on
intrinsic capitalisation as it mostly comprises callable capital
rather than paid-in capital.
The ratings are also supported by IADB's moderate leverage
(303.8% at end-September 2011) and adequate liquidity (17.4% of
total assets at September 2011) as they are safeguarded by a
strict internal prudential framework. Net borrowings cannot
exceed callable capital committed by non-borrowing shareholders
and the liquidity policy requires covering more than six months
of future gross cash requirements.
The loan portfolio has an overall moderate credit quality
with an estimated average rating of 'BB' at end-2010 but the
bank has a good track record on credit management. NPLs
accounted for 0.2% of gross loans at September 2011 and the
expected losses were fully provisioned. They all involved
private sector borrowers; the bank benefits from preferred
creditor status on sovereign loans. However, the loan portfolio
is highly concentrated, with the five largest borrowers,
including Brazil and Argentina, accounting for 209.8% of equity
at end-2010.
Support is an additional driver of the rating. It mostly
comes from the 22 non-borrowing, highly-rated shareholders,
which accounted for 52.0% of callable capital at September 2011.
It takes the form of callable capital (95.9% of subscribed
capital at September 2011), which can be called by the bank in
case of need. Despite the large share of the US ('AAA'/Negative)
in the callable capital, with 28.8% at September 2011, its
recently assigned Negative Outlook has not affected IADB's
ratings due to the overall quality of the shareholder base and
the bank's intrinsic strengths.
The bank sharply increased its operations in 2009 and 2010
to provide budget deficit financing to its sovereign borrowers.
Approvals, although slightly declining, remained robust in 2011,
but the bank is approaching its internal borrowing limit. This
could restrict the growth in operations in 2012. However, this
limit will be enlarged when the capital increase is implemented,
which requires the subscription by the US, which has delayed the
vote in parliament. Fitch expects the US to finally subscribe to
it in 2012, therefore enabling a high level of approvals to be
maintained.
The IADB transfers its borrowing costs to borrowers,
generating stable net interest revenue. However, it suffers from
income volatility as treasury assets are recorded at fair value
through profit and loss. ABS and MBS in the bank's portfolios,
which still account for 14.9% of treasury assets at September
2011, have had volatile valuations since 2007, and their
liquidity remains limited. Nonetheless, apart from a net loss in
2008, the bank has been able to remain profitable, regularly
strengthening equity.
The IADB is a multilateral development bank established in
1959 and based in Washington DC (US). It extends loans and
guarantees in countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with
a focus on poverty reduction, sustainable development,
infrastructure, education and social needs. Most loans are
extended to sovereigns or guaranteed by them.