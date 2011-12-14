Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has placed Banco de Sabadell's (Sabadell) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and has maintained Banco CAM SA's (Banco CAM) Long-term IDR of 'BB+'on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) , following the announcement by the state's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) that it has drawn up a restructuring plan for Banco CAM to be integrated into Sabadell. Banco CAM was the subject of intervention by the FROB in July 2011. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The RWN on Sabadell's Long-term IDR reflects the challenge of integrating an institution that has high risk exposure to the construction and real estate sectors (with a large proportion in land) and has undergone funding and liquidity difficulties. The integration will also take place in a difficult operating environment, characterised by Spain's muted economic growth prospects and Spanish issuers continued difficulties in accessing the wholesale funding markets. While Fitch notes that Sabadell has a proven track record in integrating institutions, Banco CAM is a large institution whose franchise and performance has deteriorated significantly, particularly in 2011.

Conversely, the acquisition enables Sabadell to significantly increase its retail banking franchise in Spain, particularly with individuals and in the regions of Valencia and Murcia and place it among Spain's large institutions. Also there are revenue and costs synergies to be extracted and potential asset quality problems are significantly covered through an asset protection scheme. The RWP on Sabadell's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflects its much larger size following the integration, achieving a market share of around 6% in Spain and thus Fitch's view that the propensity for state support for Sabadell should increase if the transaction were to be completed.

The RWP on Banco CAM's Long-term IDR, Viability Rating and debt ratings highlights the upward rating potential based on support from Sabadell. Fitch believes that Sabadell has the necessary management capacity and the financial strength which, with the aid of the funds injected by the Spanish banks' Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) and the asset protection scheme (APS), should help it to cope with the challenges associated with the acquisition.

The transaction is still subject to approval by Spain's Finance and Economy Ministry and by the European Commission. It is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012 which is when Fitch expects to resolve the rating watches.

As part of the restructuring plan, the DGF for Spanish banks will acquire 100% of Banco CAM's share capital for EUR5,249m, which it will subsequently sell to Sabadell for one euro. This amount includes the EUR2,800m capital injection into Banco CAM by the FROB in 2011 to comply with the stricter 10% core capital requirement imposed by the Bank of Spain. Moreover, the DGF will grant an APS for EUR24,644m of CAM's assets, mainly real estate related assets such as loan and real estate holdings. The DGF will cover 80% of the losses derived from the earmarked portfolio, net of provisions, under the APS for a 10-year period. Sabadell has also been given liquidity support by the FROB of around EUR12.5bn.